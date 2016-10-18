Bakers takes 10 lawyer team from Swiss firm Froriep

Baker & McKenzie has taken a team of 10 lawyers including five partners from Swiss firm Froriep in Zurich.

The firm said its growth in the city demonstrates its commitment to the “major financial centres” and its position as the “premier global full-service firm in Switzerland”. The group work across banking and finance, corporate and M&A, competition and intellectual property.

Bakers now has 130 lawyers in Switzerland across two offices.

The new partners are Beat Barthold, Alessandro Celli, Pascal Richard, Ansgar Schott and Boris Wenger. They are joined at their new firm by five associates.

Bakers executive committee member Erik Scheer said: “Many of our global clients have major business in Switzerland and this team’s global outlook, commitment to excellence and international client base is a perfect fit.”

Froriep ranked 92nd firm in Europe by revenue in The Lawyer’s Euro 100 2016 report, posting turnover of £35m in the last financial year.