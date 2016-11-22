New York Times appoints new general counsel

By

The New York Times has appointed deputy general counsel Diane Brayton to the top in-house role as current legal chief Kenneth Richieri announced his intention to retire at the end of the year.

Premium content

This article is only available to subscribers.

View our subscription options

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 