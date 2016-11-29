Eversheds in late stage merger talks with US firm Sutherland

By

Eversheds is in late stage merger talks with US firm Sutherland Asbill & Brennan, The Lawyer has learned. Partners at both firms are expected to vote on the merger in the next few weeks.

