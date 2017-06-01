SFO stalls on decision to file charges in Barclays Qatar probe

By

The Serious Fraud Office has put off a decision to file charges against Barclays and several of the bank's former top executives over their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

