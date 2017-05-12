Olswang Munich partners opt against CMS merger to launch IP boutique

By

Olswang's former intellectual (IP) litigation partner Thomas Lynker is among a group of lawyers to break away from the firm following its merger with CMS Cameron McKenna and Nabarro on 1 May to launch his own boutique in Munich.

