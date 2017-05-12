Freshfields and Macfarlanes act on $3.9bn Neptune Energy deal

By

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Macfarlanes have earned key roles advising on a $3.9bn (£3bn) for energy investor Neptune Energy Group to buy France's natural gas company Engie.

