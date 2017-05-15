Essex Court QC becomes first silk called to Singapore Bar

By

Essex Court Chambers' Toby Landau QC has become the first practising silk to be called to the Singapore Bar, another signal of Singapore’s ambition to become a key global dispute resolution hub.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 