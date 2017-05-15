Essex Court QC becomes first silk called to Singapore Bar

Essex Court Chambers' Toby Landau QC has become the first practising silk to be called to the Singapore Bar, another signal of Singapore’s ambition to become a key global dispute resolution hub.
