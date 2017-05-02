CMS partners exit for McDermott and 39 Essex Chambers

Construction and energy lawyer Lindy Patterson QC will join 39 Essex Chambers as a door tenant after leaving CMS Cameron Mckenna ahead of its merger with Nabarro and Olswang which went live on 1 May.
