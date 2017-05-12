Capsticks confirmed as sole adviser on SRA legal panel

Capsticks has been confirmed as the sole adviser on the Solicitors Regulation Authority's legal panel, after the watchdog overhauled its its board last year for better cost-efficiency and control over legal spend.
