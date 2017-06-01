Bond Dickinson set to break into Global 100 with Womble merger

By

Bond Dickinson is poised to enter the Global 100 as it announces its merger with Washington DC-headquartered Womble Carlyle, a year after the firms entered into a strategic alliance.

