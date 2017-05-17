Battle of the bars: CMS client Nestlé loses fight to trademark KitKat bar

By

Nestlé has had its latest attempt to trademark the shape of its famous four-fingered KitKat bar thrown out by the High Court after judges felt its reliance on "distinctiveness through use" fell short.

