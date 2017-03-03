Yahoo general counsel steps down after cyber attack report

By

Yahoo general counsel Ronald Bell has stepped down from his role following a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on a 2014 hack this week, which showed $11m (£8.9m) of losses relating to legal costs.

