UK lender Nava Finance appoints Paul Hastings and BLP as core advisers

By

New UK lender Nava Finance has appointed Paul Hastings and Berwin Leighton Paisner (BLP) as its “strategic legal partners” as it looks to build its business following regulatory approval earlier this year.

