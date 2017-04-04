SDT hits Clyde and Co with record £50,000 fine

By

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) has handed out one of its largest-ever penalties to Clyde and Co, issuing a £50,000 fine for breaching accounting and money laundering rules.

