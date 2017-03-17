Mipim day 3: DLA’s yacht perspective

By Antoine Mercier, DLA Piper head of real estate, France

Networking and doing business by a sunny seashore is a privilege of being part of the real estate world.

With over 23,000 registered participants from 90 countries, this year’s Mipim was again a great success.

Day three is special, as participants are more relaxed after the accomplishment of the busy first days, and the contagious nonchalance of the French Riviera makes networking more casual and very enjoyable.

This morning we hosted a gathering of the members of the Urban Land Institute on board the DLA Piper yacht SALU. The discussion touched on a number of the hot topics of this year’s Mipim, such as the impact of technology in the real estate game, or new ways of working and predictions as to future hot asset classes.

At lunch time, we welcomed aboard representatives from the real estate sector in the UK where investment is booming, and which is likely to direct the market trends for the rest of the core real estate markets in Europe.

The afternoon and the evening was very busy with a series of networking meetings on our boat and events in town with sponsors and participants. I enjoyed gaining perspectives and in-depth analyses on the various markets where we operate and on all possible aspects of the industry and asset classes showcased by Mipim participants.

The real challenge is then to keep track of, and follow up on, all these interesting discussions, and even if you’ve worked out a smart solution for processing all business cards you have gathered, the Mipim online database is very helpful.

Mipim 2017 was once again full of good surprises. The global real estate community is right to be passionate about this event because networking there is so enjoyable and brings unforeseeable opportunities. I am looking forward to my 20th Mipim next year and wish you a prosperous rest of 2017.