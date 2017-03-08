Mills & Reeve boosts London with Maxwell Winward deal

By

Mills & Reeve is merging with London real estate and construction boutique firm Maxwell Winward, a deal that adds around £6m to its turnover and significantly expands the national firm’s presence in the capital.

