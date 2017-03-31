Hogan Lovells confirms Euro real estate trend with Paris partner hire

Hogan Lovells has become the latest international firm to invest in its Continental real estate offering, hiring Bersay & Associés’ Michaël Lévy as a partner in its Paris office.
