Global 200 Real Estate: firms’ top priority sectors revealed

Law firms should target deals in the commercial office, private rented, hotels and logistics sectors to ensure they stay at the forefront of the global real estate market, new data from The Lawyer reveals.
Law firms should target deals in the commercial office, private rented, hotels and logistics sectors to ensure they stay at the forefront of the global real estate market, new data from The Lawyer reveals.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com