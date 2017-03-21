BLP drops trade mark practice as 9-strong team joins Bristows

By

Berwin Leighton Paisner (BLP) has abandoned its trade mark licensing and disputes work with the former trade mark team including intellectual property head (IP) Simon Clark moving to London firm Bristows.

