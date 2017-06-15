Watchstone gears up for £637m legal battle with Slater & Gordon

By

Watchstone is bracing for a High Court battle against Slater & Gordon after the latter confirmed it had served a claim worth £637m over its acquisition of the company's professional services arm in 2015.

