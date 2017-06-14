Therium funds £3.9bn claim over cartel price fixing

Litigation funder Therium Capital Management has funded a £3.9bn compensation claim against a number of European truck manufacturers who were found by the European Commission to have engaged in illegal price fixing for 14 years.
Litigation funder Therium Capital Management has funded a £3.9bn compensation claim against a number of European truck manufacturers who were found by the European Commission to have engaged in illegal price fixing for 14 years.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com