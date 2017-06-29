Supreme Court reports £12.5m of spending in Article 50 challenge year

The Article 50 case was "truly exceptional" and helped to "undermine the Court's place in the constitution", Lord Neuberger has said his final forward to the court's annual report.
The Article 50 case was "truly exceptional" and helped to "undermine the Court's place in the constitution", Lord Neuberger has said his final forward to the court's annual report.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com