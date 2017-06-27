Skadden and Weil advise on $1.6bn sale of Japanese airbag maker Takata

By

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom has been instructed by US airbag maker Key Saftey Systems (KSS) to advise on the acquisition of $1.6bn assets from Takata, as the Japanese company files for bankruptcy.

 

