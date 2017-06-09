SDT clears Leigh Day partners in Iraq War claim

By

The Solicitors' Disciplinary Tribunal has dismissed all of the allegations of misconduct against Leigh Day solicitors who were accused of pursuing false claims of torture and murder made by Iraqi civilians against British troops in Iraq.

