Quinn Emanuel to act on group claim over Banco Popular £1 sale

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has been chosen to represent a number of Banco Popular bondholders who lost shares when the struggling bank was sold to Santander for just £1 last month.
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has been chosen to represent a number of Banco Popular bondholders who lost shares when the struggling bank was sold to Santander for just £1 last month.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com