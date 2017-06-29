Quinn Emanuel to act on group claim over Banco Popular £1 sale

By

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has been chosen to represent a number of Banco Popular bondholders who lost shares when the struggling bank was sold to Santander for just £1 last month.

 

