Linklaters PEP hits £1.5m for the first time as turnover rises by 10 per cent

By

Linklaters is the first magic circle firm to announce its financial results for 2016/17, posting a 7.8 per cent hike in profit per equity partner (PEP) that allowed it to surpass the £1.5m mark for the first time.

