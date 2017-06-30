The Lawyer scoops Business Media Brand of the Year at the PPA Awards

The Lawyer has won the Business Media Brand of the Year award at the PPA Awards last night (29 June).

The event at the Grosvenor House in London saw The Lawyer shortlisted in three different categories.

The stellar shortlist for the Business Media Brand of the Year category included The Lawyer‘s sister publication Marketing Week, The Drum, Campaign and Architectural Review.

Judges said that The Lawyer is “one of the big success stories in B2B for the past year. The brand has made bold strategic decisions and now operates successfully across multiple formats which has resulted in impressive commercial performance and revenue growth”.

For decades, The Lawyer has been the lead brand in the legal sector, with a core weekly print product. 2016 saw the start of journey to discover new products to unlock new revenue opportunity. As part of this, the largest research project in the brand’s history was undertaken, focusing on capturing our customers’ information needs.

The Lawyer editor Catrin Griffiths said: “The Lawyer’s transformation over the last couple of years has involved creating a successful data, subscriptions and digital information model as well as the launch of our quality long-read monthly magazine. We’re thankful to all of our readers and supporters in the market, many of whom were at The Lawyer Awards celebrating with us earlier this week. It is a fantastic accolade to be recognised – and all the nicer because it coincides with our 30th anniversary.”