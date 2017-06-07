Election 2017: Lawyers back the Tories as vote looms

The Conservative party has emerged as the favoured choice of Lawyer readers as the country prepares to go to the polls tomorrow.

In The Lawyer‘s poll, conducted in the week before the election, 37 per cent of respondents backed the Tories, compared to 35 per cent who said they would vote Labour.

The result marks a big swing from The Lawyer’s previous poll, taken immediately after the snap election was called in April.

In that poll, the Liberal Democrats came out top, with 41 per cent of the vote. Their share of the vote among Lawyer readers has halved since then.

Despite the Conservatives now having the lead among lawyers, Labour has seen the biggest swing in its favour between the two votes. Jeremy Corbyn’s party is 17 percentage points up on where it was in April.

Just under 2 per cent of respondents said they would vote UKIP, with 3.5 per cent giving their vote to another party.

About 2.5 per cent of respondents said they would stay away from the polls altogether.