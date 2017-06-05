Bar Council names new chief executive

The Bar Council has named Malcolm Cree as its new chief executive, replacing outgoing CEO Stephen Crowne who will retire this year after four years in the role.

Cree, who is currently a consultant at process management consultancy Catalyze, will take on the role from August 2017.

Among Cree’s first responsibilities will be to form and implement a new three-year strategy which is expected to commence by the end of the year. This will replace The Bar Council’s current strategy which began in 2014.

Before joining Catalyze in March 2016, Cree served in the Royal Navy for 35 years with a range of directorial and advisory roles working with the Navy as well asworking as a government official.

“The barristers’ profession is held in high esteem in the UK and internationally and the Bar Council has a strong reputation,” Cree said. “I’m delighted to take on the role of chief executive and relish the opportunity to work with the profession, the executive team and the officers and members of the Bar Council in achieving their strategic aims. I look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of the Bar Council.”

Speaking to The Lawyer, Stephen Rudaini, director of communications & marketing at The Bar Council, said that Cree’s “leadership and history of involvement with big-change programs” would be crucial but it was unlikely the policy will see “revolutionary change”.

During his time with the Bar Council, Crowne implemented the Work Smart strategy streamlining its resources, processes and organisation. Prior to taking on the role, he worked for Cisco for two years and was chief executive of the now-defunct Government body Becta.