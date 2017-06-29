A&O and HSF lead as competition concerns stall Sky takeover bid

Sky’s £11.7bn takeover by 21st Century Fox has been stalled, with Allen & Overy (A&O) and Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) set to advise on the impending Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) review.

 

