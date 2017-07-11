Trump FBI nominee reveals $9.2m earnings at King & Spalding

By

King & Spalding partner and FBI nominee Christopher Wray earned $9.2m (£7.1m) in his annual partnership share, according to documents filed ahead of his confirmation hearing.

 

