The management board of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was paid a total of Â£410,000 in the last financial year, as the investigator comes under increasing pressure to deliver value for money for the taxpayer at a time of reduced public spending.
The management board of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was paid a total of Â£410,000 in the last financial year, as the investigator comes under increasing pressure to deliver value for money for the taxpayer at a time of reduced public spending.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 |Â email: customerservices@thelawyer.com