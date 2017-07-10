Paul Hastings has advised Chinese shipping giant COSCO Shipping’s $6.3bn acquisition of Hong Kong rival Orient Overseas International (OOIL), which turned to Slaughter and May for advice.
Paul Hastings has advised Chinese shipping giant COSCO Shipping’s $6.3bn acquisition of Hong Kong rival Orient Overseas International (OOIL), which turned to Slaughter and May for advice.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com