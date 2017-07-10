Paul Hastings and Slaughters advise on Chinese shipping giant’s $6.3bn acquisition

By

Paul Hastings has advised Chinese shipping giant COSCO Shipping’s $6.3bn acquisition of Hong Kong rival Orient Overseas International (OOIL), which turned to Slaughter and May for advice.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 