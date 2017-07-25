O’Melveny Beijing chief leaves for Hogan Lovells

By

O’Melveny & Myers’ Asia practice has seen another leadership team member exit, as Beijing managing partner and Asia transactions head Larry Sussman has resigned to join Hogan Lovells.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 