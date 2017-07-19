Morgan Lewis boosts diversity efforts with $40k scholarship

By

Morgan Lewis has begun providing what it describes as “material financial support” to summer associates as part of the firm’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 