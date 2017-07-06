Eversheds and Quinn take top roles in OnTheMarket competition case

The owner of the property website OnTheMarket has secured a victory in the Competition Appeal Tribunal after it ruled that a Cheshire-based estate agent breached its contract when it advertised its properties on rival websites Zoopla and Rightmove.

 

