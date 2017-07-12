Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons have been dropped from the West Yorkshire local authority legal framework panel, while Bond Dickinson has won a spot for the first time.
Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons have been dropped from the West Yorkshire local authority legal framework panel, while Bond Dickinson has won a spot for the first time.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com