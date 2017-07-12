Eversheds and Pinsent Masons lose spots on West Yorkshire panel

Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons have been dropped from the West Yorkshire local authority legal framework panel, while Bond Dickinson has won a spot for the first time.

 

