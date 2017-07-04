Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Clifford Chance have bagged lead roles on the proposed $800m IPO of China Literature, the e-publishing unit of Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Clifford Chance have bagged lead roles on the proposed $800m IPO of China Literature, the e-publishing unit of Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com