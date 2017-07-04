Clifford Chance and Skadden advise on Chinese tech giant Tencent’s spin-off IPO

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Clifford Chance have bagged lead roles on the proposed $800m IPO of China Literature, the e-publishing unit of Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.

