CC hires Clydes as SRA launches probe into firm’s handling of Excalibur

By

The SRA is investigating Clifford Chance over a controversial litigation funding deal relating to the long-running $1.5bn Excalibur dispute, causing the firm to hire Clyde & Co to act in its defence.

 

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 