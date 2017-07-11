Brick Court mourns former head of chambers Jonathan Hirst QC

Brick Court has announced that its former head of chambers and leading QC Jonathan Hirst has died at the age of 64 after suffering a long illness.

Hirst first joined Brick Court in 1975, where he remained in a number of roles for 42 years, including as a barrister, QC and arbitrator.

In 2016, Hirst stepped down as head of chambers, a role he was appointed to in 2005, but remained as door tenant. His position was taken over by Mark Howard QC, who along with Helen Davies QC leads the set.

A spokesperson for Brick Court said: “It is with very great sadness that we announce that our dear friend, colleague and former head of chambers, Jonathan Hirst QC, died peacefully last night after a long illness.

“His friendship, guidance, counsel and leadership (2005-16) within these chambers, and of the Bar more widely, will be greatly missed, and all our thoughts are with his beloved wife Fiona, son Charles and the rest of his family.”

Hirst took silk in 1990. In a long-spanning career, Hirst acted for a number of commercial stars including the Beatles in their claim against EMI over payment entitlements and the record company’s subsequent release of the Red and Blue albums.

He also acted for Sting in his claim against Coutts Bank, which paid out money without authority after his accountant was found to have stolen money from his personal account.

Hirst was appointed Chairman of the Bar of England & Wales in 2000. Twelve years later he was made treasurer of the Society of Inner Temple.