Businesses draft in Mishcon de Reya to challenge Government over Brexit

A group of businesses have instructed Mishcon de Reya to challenge the UK Government’s plan to withdraw from the EU.
The case is attempting to ensure Article 50 – the procedure for withdrawing from the EU – cannot be triggered without an Act of Parliament.
The challenge could significantly disrupt Britain’s plans to leave the EU following the results of the referendum on 23 June. A majority of MPs were in favour of remaining in the union and have subsequently said they want to stay in the single market.
A statement from Mishcon said it had been in correspondence with Government lawyers since 27 June on behalf of its clients “to seek assurances that the Government will uphold the UK constitution and protect the sovereignty of Parliament in invoking Article 50”.
The statement continued: “If the correct constitutional process of parliamentary scrutiny and approval is not followed then the notice to withdraw from the EU would be unlawful, negatively impacting the withdrawal negotiations and our future political and economic relationships with the EU and its 27 member states, and open to legal challenge.
“This legal action seeks to ensure that the Article 50 notification process is lawful.”
Mishcon dispute resolution head Kasra Nouroozi is understood to be running the action for the firm, instructing Blackstone Chambers’ Lord Pannick QC and Tom Hickman, as well as Matrix Chambers’ competition and EU law expert Rhodri Thompson QC and Monckton Chambers’ Anneli Howard.
Both Pannick and Hickman have authored articles in the wake of the Brexit vote regarding the legal restrictions of the unprecedented decision. Hickman’s article argued that Government would be violating parliamentary sovereignty if it activated Article 50 on its own, as it would contradict rights established by the European Communities Act 1972.
Nouroozi said: “The outcome of the referendum is not in doubt, but we need a process that follows UK law to enact it. The outcome of the referendum itself is not legally binding and for the current or future Prime Minister to invoke Article 50 without the approval of parliament is unlawful.
“We must make sure this is done properly for the benefit of all UK citizens. Article 50 simply cannot be invoked without a full debate and vote in parliament.
“Everyone in Britain needs the Government to apply the correct constitutional process and allow parliament to fulfil its democratic duty which is to take into account the results of the referendum along with other factors and make the ultimate decision.”
It is not yet known which businesses have signed up to bring the action and it has not yet been filed with the courts.
Parliament passed the Referendum Act. The logical conclusion is that Parliament accepted the result of the referendum and by default, empowered the Government to deliver it.
The supporters of Remain are clearly intent on making the UK a dictatorship. I noticed that David Lammy the Labour MP thinks that the Govt should ignore the majority of voters wishes and stay in EU. Disgusting and hope he gets his just desserts.
Who do these people think they are. The electorate has spoken. Do they think so much of themselves that they can overturn the result of a democratic decision by millions of voters. This underlies the problem with power remaining in Westminster and London. People so out of touch with the rest of the country that they think they have more rights than voters, more to say than voters, that they are more important than voters. Hypocrites. They need reining in. I will repost this to people who may also want to say something about this.
By default is not something to be recognised at law
To me, the point is that the Act does not state that the outcome of the referendum should be binding, or for that matter anything about what the status of the result will be. If they’d wanted to make the legislation clearer, they could have.
Could we have your grounds for asserting this please?
Please compare the European Union Referendum Act 2015, which authorised the recent referendum with the Parliamentary Voting and Constituencies Act 2011. S.8 of the latter is specific about the outcome being legally binding. ”Results of the Referendum”. The Minister must…
It was the ‘will of the people’ to say to parliament that a slight majority of us think it might be better leaving the EU. 28% decided to leave the decision to others. That is why a referendum in this country is ADVISORY. The result is NOT a legally binding binary, win-lose, referendum mandate. It needs to be considered by Parliament and voted upon – after due consideration of the demographic outcomes and divisions of view. –Well, that’s what ‘should’ happen. At least, I for one, just submitted my one word of ‘advice’.
The presentation of an advisory referendum to the nation on such an important issue as though it were a ‘binary’ win/lose mandatory referendum was wrong. It has caused all the divisions we now see. Also, the Scottish referendum was also wrongly presented for the same reason. Such major constitutional matters should not be decided on a narrow margin of victory.
Regardless of the legal outcome, however, the concerns over immigration need to be taken very seriously by Brussels. No one should doubt the genuine concerns over the effects of immigration on housing and employment. As a remain voter, I have these concerns also. A simple solution that could be negotiated for those outside the Schengen agreement could be to require job vacancies to be advertised for 3 months locally, for persons having resided in that region or nation for at least one year. That way, local citizens gain preferential treatment and will feel less threatened. Free movement continues – it is just more regulated. Ways can be found to move forward in a positive manner.
Interestingly some of the main Leavers are effectively saying the same and calling to leave by a repeal of the European Communities Act so can’t see this has any legs to keep us in.
The outcome will depend on who the new PM is. Those of us who live and work outside London know very well that the ‘so-called’ capital city and its elites will do all in their power to subvert the will of the people. Using legal semantics to delay and obfuscate the process.
Those who wish to ‘remain’ have clearly shown a modicum of anarchy in London but this will be more than replicated by Brexit supporters if their democratic right is dismissed. After all what have they got to live for if they see democracy crushed.
surely the place to take aim is at article 50 — since that is the secondary point to move to and then from.
the article states “1. Any Member State may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements”
novel it may be, but…. i can t recall the UK having a constitution to sport.
perhaps that was the design of article 50.
nevertheless, as it seems the referendum result is accepted by the European Council as the finger on the trigger, it is simply a case of who can pull it., the EU have stated the UK PM or Government can pull, so that may be that – or, maybe it won’t.
if it comes to it, i volunteer – all i need is a cushy .Gov. number.
If the people of Britain have decided to exit from the European Union then that is what they are entitled to. We should be careful not to use ‘legalese’ to trample on the voter’s right to effect a change. That will only increase the so-called ‘voter apathy’. At least one good thing may come out of Britexit – the politicians cannot blame Europe for their failures any more.
Just over half of the people of Britain (not ‘the people of Britain’) WHO VOTED said they’d like to leave but no-one has been asked to vote on what terms. The referendum is no more than a plebiscite. It may have conveyed the mood of the country (err, pretty much 50/50) but the new PM should not pull the Article 50 trigger until at least outline terms have been agreed with the EU, explained to the country and an election called to choose the leader who will deliver on those terms. Or not, if the country rejects them.
Surprisingly, there is absolutely no case law anywhere that I can possibly find, which says that the results of a national Referendum in the United Kingdom is only merely advisory, “with [absolutely] no force of law [whatsoever]” or some other words to that effect.
And the likelihood of the High Court ever agreeing to an application by anonymous plaintiffs (who no doubt wish to remain anonymous, if not their identities protected, through the entire length of all legal proceedings) for permission for a judicial review, for a non-criminal-justice and non-NHS matter, being?
And perversely, the same principle of Parliamentary sovereignty means that, even if the Supreme Court (UKSC) were to declare that the manner of the now-proposed invocation by the Foreign Secretary on behalf of the Crown, to be “ultra vires”, the Government can then just bring in emergency legislation in Parliament to overturn the ruling!
And forget about the notion that the House of Commons does not have a Pro-Remain majority. It does have one now, as of June the 24th.. The Conservative Party are now Pro-Brexit as of the same date, and the last time that I’ve checked, they still have a simple majority in the House!
The previously Pro-Remain MPs are now under a 3-line-whip to vote Brexit through … and I don’t think that those MPs, although many of them probably remain privately Pro-Remainers, would possibly want to as “career MPs” stick their neck out for the EU cause, potentially facing deselection, or worse. Let’s face it, the Tories only really pretended to pro-Remain to keep their business donors happy! The question of Europe had been tearing the Conservative Party apart since the year 1990, if intermittently not long before that year, and I bet they couldn’t wait fast enough to have the matter buried, six feet under!
The only people who are really qualified to comment on this, are the likes of Laurie Fransman and the late Lord Denning. This is probably a political trap for unsuspecting and careless solicitors and junior barristers. Expect an investigation of some kind (perhaps brought on by political pressure), sometime after the cases have been thrown out.
I am amazed that the BSB and SRA have just stood by and allowed members of the legal profession to get away with bringing it into disrepute. The barristers and solicitors involved in this and the other case should be called in and told to desist or face expulsion.
Sounds as if we are back to Sir Edward Coke and James I !!!