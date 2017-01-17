Simmons hires A&O capital markets veteran

Simmons & Simmons has hired Allen & Overy (A&O) capital markets partner Jonathan Mellor, who leaves the magic circle firm after more than 30 years.

Mellor advises underwriters and issues on capital markets issuances, focusing on complex debt capital market transactions. Recent work includes advising the arrangers on the issue by Inmarsat of $650m convertible bonds, issues by BP, Vodafone and National Grid, and the issue by Vodafone of convertible bonds. Other clients include Airbus, Sonae and Balfour Beatty.

Simmons head of financial markets Jonathan Hammond said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such a high calibre capital markets specialist to the firm. Jonathan’s arrival follows a number of strong capital markets appointments in 2016 and he brings a wealth of experience to the team as we continue to grow our client offering in this area”.

Mellor’s appointment in the City follows a number of capital markets hires by Simmons in Europe and Asia in the last year. The firm hired: Paola Leocani and Nicholas Lasagna from White & Case in Milan; Simon McKnight from Linklaters in Hong Kong; Jerroen Bos from A&O in the Netherlands; and Felix Biedermann from Clifford Chance in Germany.

The hires came amid a small number of redundancies made by the firm to its London real estate and finance practices, caused by uncertainty around Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Meanwhile A&O has today (17 January) boosted its litigation practice in the US with the hire of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft partners Gregory Mocek and Anthony Mansfield in Washington DC.

Last year A&O brought onboard a trio of finance partners from White & Case in New York led by Scott Zemser; Proskauer Rose leveraged finance partner Rajani Gupta, also in New York; and Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy associate Todd Koretzky, who joins as a partner.