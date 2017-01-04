Signature Litigation hires Latham London disputes chair

Disputes boutique Signature Litigation has hired Latham & Watkins London litigation chair Simon Bushell as a partner.

Bushell has been a partner at Latham’s London office for more than three years, having joined from Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) in 2013 where he was a partner for 16 years.

The senior hire comes as Signature picks up an increasing amount of heavyweight commercial litigation, including its ongoing work for the RBoS Shareholders Action Group in its multibillion-pound fight against the Royal Bank of Scotland. The firm, which is run by founder Graham Huntley, also recently picked up a major mandate for mining giant ENRC, taking over advising on an SFO corruption investigation from Debevoise & Plimpton.

On his new appointment, Bushell said: “Signature has a formidable reputation as a conflict free, exclusively disputes focused firm, with a fearless approach to handling complex cases. I am relishing the opportunity to add to their compelling platform.”

Huntley added: “Simon’s strong reputation, especially in civil fraud, speaks for itself. We have grown substantially and Signature is a strong platform for another senior litigator such as him. He is highly commercial, imaginative and a great tactician – all skills that Simon will maximise here at Signature as part of our team of 10 partners and 30 fee earners.”

There has been a flurry of litigation moves in the first week of 2017. On Tuesday HSF hired a six-strong litigation team from Hogan Lovells’ Paris office, including the head of the group, Antoine Juaristi.

Linklaters boosted its London disputes practice with the hire of Goldman Sachs managing director Susana Cao Miranda as a partner this week. Her appointment comes as the magic circle firm attempts to revive its disputes team, which has traditionally been lighter than its corporate and banking teams. The firm also hired Baker & McKenzie global litigation head Tom Cassels last year as well as the firm’s New York head of litigation Douglas Tween.