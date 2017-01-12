Sidley boosts London restructuring with Linklaters hire

Sidley Austin has expanded its bench strength in corporate restructuring in London with the hire of Linklaters managing associate Jennifer Brennan, who joins as a partner.

Brennan had spent eight years at the magic circle firm since joining from Australian firm Allens, which entered into a strategic alliance relationship with Linklaters in 2012.

Brennan’s appointment comes just two months after Sidley Austin’s hire of Linklaters restructuring partner Yen Sum in November.

Sum became a partner at the magic circle firm in 2010 having joined in 2008 as a managing associate. She featured in The Lawyer’s Hot 100 in 2012. She also started off her career at Linklaters’ Australian alliance firm Allens Arthur Robinson before moving over to London where she spent three years in the in-house team of Barclays Capital.

Sidley Austin has been on a hiring spree in London in the last 12 months, also hiring seven partners from US rival Kirkland & Ellis in the past year with restructuring partner Jifree Cader being the most recent recruit.