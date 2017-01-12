QC appointments hit six-year high with 113 new silks

A record number of barristers have been made up to silk this year, with 113 QC appointments announced this morning (12 January).
The percentage of successful applicants is slightly lower than in 2016, however. Last year just over 45 per cent of applicants were made up, compared to 44.5 per cent this year.
More women have been made up than last year – 31 (out of 56 applicants) compared to 25 (out of 48 applicants) in 2016.
Ethnic minorities are also better represented than last year. 16 applicants of ethnic origin have been appointed QC of the 37 who applied. Last year just nine ethnic minority barristers were made up.
The youngest successful applicant this year is 37 while the oldest is 65. 20 applicants aged over 50 were appointed, compared to 13 last year.
Six solicitor advocates (double last year’s three) have been made up of the 13 who applied.
Eight of the nine applicants who declared they were a gay man, a gay woman or bisexual were appointed QC this year.
|Year
|Number of applicants
|Number of successful applicants
|Proportion of applicants who were successful (%)
|2016/17
|254
|113
|44.5
|2015/16
|238
|107
|45.1
|2014/15
|223
|93
|41.7
|2013/14
|225
|100
|44.4
|2012/13
|183
|84
|45.9
|2011/12
|214
|88
|41.1
|2010/11
|251
|120
|47.8
|2009/10
|275
|129
|46.9
|2008/09
|247
|104
|42.1
|2007/08
|333
|98
|29.4
|2006/07
|443
|175
|39.5
The new silks:
|Surname
|Forenames
|Addy
|Catherine Joanne
|Adkin
|Tana Marie Therese
|Aylott
|Colin Christopher
|Bex
|Kate
|Boyle
|Gerard James
|Bradley
|Phillip James
|Brent
|Richard
|Broadfoot
|Samantha
|Brooke
|David Michael Graham
|Brown
|Hannah Beatrice
|Browne
|Louis Bartholomew Anthony
|Burgess
|Edward Norman
|Cammerman
|Gideon Saul
|Campbell
|Alexis Anne
|Carberry
|Caroline Rosemary
|Chapman
|Matthew James
|Cheng
|Serena Huey-Ning
|Clark
|Timothy Elwyn
|Clarke
|Sarah Anne
|Colton
|Simon David
|Cooper
|Ben Michael
|Cosgrove
|Thomas James
|Cotter
|Mark James
|Counsell
|James Henry
|Davies
|Edward
|Devereux
|Edward Mark de Breteuil
|Dyer
|Simon Christopher
|Elias
|David
|Evans
|Martin Alan Langham
|Femi-Ola
|Abiodun John
|Ford
|Sarah Louise
|Gallagher
|Caoilfhionn Anna
|Gauntlett
|Jeremy John
|Ghaly
|Karim Raouf George
|Gledhill
|Orlando John
|Godwin
|William George Henry
|Goodwin
|Caroline Tracy
|Goolamali
|Nina Soraya
|Goudie
|William Martin Philip
|Grange
|Katherine (Kate) Elizabeth
|Hagen
|Dakis Steven
|Hallam
|Jacob William
|Hare
|Ivan Charles
|Heather
|Christopher Mark
|Heeley
|Michelle Louise
|Holmes
|Joshua Peter Frederick
|Howe
|Penelope Anne Macgregor
|Hunter
|Jane Allison
|Hutchings
|Matthew Howard Olsen
|Jaffey
|Ben William
|Johnson
|Adam Martin
|Jolly
|Schona Kaur
|Jones
|Gillian Hunter
|Juratowitch
|Benjamin
|Karim
|Sheikh Mohammed Samiul
|Kavanagh
|David Edward
|Kay
|Dominic Matthew
|Kealey
|Simon Thomas
|King
|Henry George John
|Kingscote
|Geoffrey Llewelyn Woodward
|Kinsler
|Marie Louise
|Lawson
|Sara Lucy Jane
|Leiper
|Richard Thomas
|Lewis
|Christopher David
|Mably
|Louis Asa Luke Alexis Dylan
|Macdonald
|Alison Catherine
|Mallin
|Maxwell James
|McKenna
|Anna Louise
|McLachlan
|David Robert
|McParland
|Michael Joseph
|Mian
|Naeem Majid
|Middleton
|Dianne
|Midwinter
|Stephen Brian
|Moffett
|Jonathan Keith
|Molyneux
|Brenton John
|Momtaz
|Sam
|Montagu-Smith
|Thomas Christopher
|Morgan
|Andrew James
|Nawbatt
|Akash Vedant
|Nuvoloni
|Stefano
|O’Donoghue
|Robert Peter
|O’Neill
|Aidan Mark Sebastian
|Ong
|Colin Yee Cheng
|Patterson
|Gareth Thomas
|Phillips
|Matthew James
|Powell
|Debra Ann
|Prior
|Mary
|Rahman
|Sadeqa Shaheen
|Reed
|Matthew Robert
|Rees
|David Benjamin
|Rhee
|Deok Joo
|Sanders
|Oliver Tschanz
|Savage
|Robert John
|Scolding
|Fiona Kate
|Shadarevian
|Paul
|Shaw
|Peter Maurice
|Sherratt
|Mathew John
|Singh
|Dapinderpaul
|Snowden
|John Stevenson
|St. Louis
|Brian Lloyd
|Sugarman
|Jason Ashley
|Tabachnik
|Andrew Daniel
|Taylor
|Jonathan Peter
|Temmink
|Robert-Jan
|Thorpe
|Alexander Lambert
|Twomey
|Mark James John
|Vickers
|Edmund Benedict Blyth
|Vigars
|Anna Lilian
|Wheeler
|Andrew George
|Williamson
|Alisdair George James
|Wong
|Natasha
|Young
|Michael James
|Zellick
|Adam David Russell