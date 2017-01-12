QC appointments hit six-year high with 113 new silks

A record number of barristers have been made up to silk this year, with 113 QC appointments announced this morning (12 January).

The percentage of successful applicants is slightly lower than in 2016, however. Last year just over 45 per cent of applicants were made up, compared to 44.5 per cent this year.

More women have been made up than last year – 31 (out of 56 applicants) compared to 25 (out of 48 applicants) in 2016.

Ethnic minorities are also better represented than last year. 16 applicants of ethnic origin have been appointed QC of the 37 who applied. Last year just nine ethnic minority barristers were made up.

The youngest successful applicant this year is 37 while the oldest is 65. 20 applicants aged over 50 were appointed, compared to 13 last year.

Six solicitor advocates (double last year’s three) have been made up of the 13 who applied.

Eight of the nine applicants who declared they were a gay man, a gay woman or bisexual were appointed QC this year.

Year Number of applicants Number of successful applicants Proportion of applicants who were successful (%) 2016/17 254 113 44.5 2015/16 238 107 45.1 2014/15 223 93 41.7 2013/14 225 100 44.4 2012/13 183 84 45.9 2011/12 214 88 41.1 2010/11 251 120 47.8 2009/10 275 129 46.9 2008/09 247 104 42.1 2007/08 333 98 29.4 2006/07 443 175 39.5

The new silks: