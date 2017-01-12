QC appointments hit six-year high with 113 new silks

A record number of barristers have been made up to silk this year, with 113 QC appointments announced this morning (12 January).

The percentage of successful applicants is slightly lower than in 2016, however. Last year just over 45 per cent of applicants were made up, compared to 44.5 per cent this year.

More women have been made up than last year – 31 (out of 56 applicants) compared to 25 (out of 48 applicants) in 2016.

Ethnic minorities are also better represented than last year. 16 applicants of ethnic origin have been appointed QC of the 37 who applied. Last year just nine ethnic minority barristers were made up.

The youngest successful applicant this year is 37 while the oldest is 65. 20 applicants aged over 50 were appointed, compared to 13 last year.

Six solicitor advocates (double last year’s three) have been made up of the 13 who applied.

Eight of the nine applicants who declared they were a gay man, a gay woman or bisexual were appointed QC this year.

Year Number of applicants Number of successful applicants Proportion of applicants who were successful (%)
2016/17 254 113 44.5
2015/16 238 107 45.1
2014/15 223 93 41.7
2013/14 225 100 44.4
2012/13 183 84 45.9
2011/12 214 88 41.1
2010/11 251 120 47.8
2009/10 275 129 46.9
2008/09 247 104 42.1
2007/08 333 98 29.4
2006/07 443 175 39.5

The new silks:

Surname Forenames
Addy Catherine Joanne
Adkin Tana Marie Therese
Aylott Colin Christopher
Bex Kate
Boyle Gerard James
Bradley Phillip James
Brent Richard
Broadfoot Samantha
Brooke David Michael Graham
Brown Hannah Beatrice
Browne Louis Bartholomew Anthony
Burgess Edward Norman
Cammerman Gideon Saul
Campbell Alexis Anne
Carberry Caroline Rosemary
Chapman Matthew James
Cheng Serena Huey-Ning
Clark Timothy Elwyn
Clarke Sarah Anne
Colton Simon David
Cooper Ben Michael
Cosgrove Thomas James
Cotter Mark James
Counsell James Henry
Davies Edward
Devereux Edward Mark de Breteuil
Dyer Simon Christopher
Elias David
Evans Martin Alan Langham
Femi-Ola Abiodun John
Ford Sarah Louise
Gallagher Caoilfhionn Anna
Gauntlett Jeremy John
Ghaly Karim Raouf George
Gledhill Orlando John
Godwin William George Henry
Goodwin Caroline Tracy
Goolamali Nina Soraya
Goudie William Martin Philip
Grange Katherine (Kate) Elizabeth
Hagen Dakis Steven
Hallam Jacob William
Hare Ivan Charles
Heather Christopher Mark
Heeley Michelle Louise
Holmes Joshua Peter Frederick
Howe Penelope Anne Macgregor
Hunter Jane Allison
Hutchings Matthew Howard Olsen
Jaffey Ben William
Johnson Adam Martin
Jolly Schona Kaur
Jones Gillian Hunter
Juratowitch Benjamin
Karim Sheikh Mohammed Samiul
Kavanagh David Edward
Kay Dominic Matthew
Kealey Simon Thomas
King Henry George John
Kingscote Geoffrey Llewelyn Woodward
Kinsler Marie Louise
Lawson Sara Lucy Jane
Leiper Richard Thomas
Lewis Christopher David
Mably Louis Asa Luke Alexis Dylan
Macdonald Alison Catherine
Mallin Maxwell James
McKenna Anna Louise
McLachlan David Robert
McParland Michael Joseph
Mian Naeem Majid
Middleton Dianne
Midwinter Stephen Brian
Moffett Jonathan Keith
Molyneux Brenton John
Momtaz Sam
Montagu-Smith Thomas Christopher
Morgan Andrew James
Nawbatt Akash Vedant
Nuvoloni Stefano
O’Donoghue Robert Peter
O’Neill Aidan Mark Sebastian
Ong Colin Yee Cheng
Patterson Gareth Thomas
Phillips Matthew James
Powell Debra Ann
Prior Mary
Rahman Sadeqa Shaheen
Reed Matthew Robert
Rees David Benjamin
Rhee Deok Joo
Sanders Oliver Tschanz
Savage Robert John
Scolding Fiona Kate
Shadarevian Paul
Shaw Peter Maurice
Sherratt Mathew John
Singh Dapinderpaul
Snowden John Stevenson
St. Louis Brian Lloyd
Sugarman Jason Ashley
Tabachnik Andrew Daniel
Taylor Jonathan Peter
Temmink Robert-Jan
Thorpe Alexander Lambert
Twomey Mark James John
Vickers Edmund Benedict Blyth
Vigars Anna Lilian
Wheeler Andrew George
Williamson Alisdair George James
Wong Natasha
Young Michael James
Zellick Adam David Russell

