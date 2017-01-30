Molson Coors hunts for UK legal director

By

Global brewer Molson Coors is searching for a UK and Ireland director of legal and corporate affairs, after promoting current legal chief Anita Adam to director of legal and corporate affairs for the entire company.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 