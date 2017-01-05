MoFo makes up one in London in 15-strong promotions round

Morrison & Foerster has made up 15 lawyers to its global partnership, including its second ever promotion in London.

The promotions round, which included lawyers from 11 practice groups across 11 offices, was typically US heavy, although two lawyers apiece joined the partnership in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Litigation lawyer Gemma Anderson is the sole associate to have been promoted in London. She specialises in complex contractual and financial matters, technology disputes, and contentious insolvency and restructuring issues.

Elsewhere in Europe Morrison & Foerster made up just one partner, technology transactions lawyer Christiane Stuetzle. She is based in the Berlin office and is also co-chair of the firm’s global film and entertainment practice group.

The promotions came into effect on 1 January 2017.

Last year was the first time the firm promoted a London-based lawyer to partner after an eight-year hiatus.

The promotions in full:

Toyko

Mori Inada, real estate

Kenichi Ko, corporate

Hong Kong

Matthew Lau, tax

Amit Kataria, corporate

London

Gemma Anderson, litigation

Berlin

Christiane Stuezle, technology transactions

US

Denver

Tyler Sewell, corporate

New York

Jessica Kaufman, financial services litigation

Palo Alto

Mike Krigbaum, corporate

San Diego

Julie Park, product liability

Northern Virginia

Tina Reynolds, government contracts and public procurement

San Francisco

Nathan Sabri, IP litigation

Alfredo Silva, corporate

Washington DC

Natalie Fleming Nolen, commercial litigation

Julie O’Neill, privacy and data security

