MoFo makes up one in London in 15-strong promotions round

Morrison & Foerster has made up 15 lawyers to its global partnership, including its second ever promotion in London.

The promotions round, which included lawyers from 11 practice groups across 11 offices, was typically US heavy, although two lawyers apiece joined the partnership in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Litigation lawyer Gemma Anderson is the sole associate to have been promoted in London. She specialises in complex contractual and financial matters, technology disputes, and contentious insolvency and restructuring issues.

Elsewhere in Europe Morrison & Foerster made up just one partner, technology transactions lawyer Christiane Stuetzle. She is based in the Berlin office and is also co-chair of the firm’s global film and entertainment practice group.

The promotions came into effect on 1 January 2017.

Last year was the first time the firm promoted a London-based lawyer to partner after an eight-year hiatus.