Macfarlanes to open Brussels office after KWM hires

Macfarlanes is set to open an office in Brussels following the arrival of a new competition team from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM).

Partner Christoph Humpe will be the sole partner in the office, having previously been based between KWM’s Brussels and London operations.

His colleagues Tom Usher, Cameron Firth and former KWM senior partner Stephen Kon will all join Macfarlanes’ London HQ.

Macfarlanes’ first continental European office will open in the next few weeks and follows the closure of its only international base in South Africa.

The South Africa office has been operating quietly since the start of 2014 and it had been thought it could become a fully-fledged office by the end of 2016.

However, the decision was taken to shut down in Johannesburg after the sole local partner left the firm. The office had focused on projects and energy work, representing developers and lenders involved in oil, gas and renewable energy projects across the continent.