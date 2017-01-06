KWM senior partner to join McDermott in Germany

King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) EUME senior partner Michael Cziesla is joining McDermott Will & Emery, The Lawyer understands.

Joining alongside him is associate Norman Wasse who will join as counsel. The dual move was first reported in German magazine JuVe.

KWM elected Frankfurt M&A partner Cziesla as the firm’s new senior partner for UK, Europe and Middle East, replacing Stephen Kon in October. Kon has since left for Macfarlanes in London.

Cziesla ran against Dubai-based disputes star Tim Taylor QC for the top role.

The news comes as speculation is rife regarding what KWM will do on Monday when its notice of intention to appoint administrators expires.

KWM could renew the notice and buy itself more time to sell off as much of the EUME business as possible, which would include continuing to negotiate a deal with KWM China to buy out a number of fee-earners and staff in London.

KWM China is understood to be interested in buying up parts of the London litigation and corporate teams, as well as teams across its offices in Spain, Italy, Germany and Dubai.

The notice of intention to appoint administrators was filed on 22 December by KWM LLP, which provided it a 10-day moratorium over its assets while it attempted to secure a deal.

If the firm chooses not to renew the notice on Monday and instead appoints administrators, it is likely the administrators will cease all trading and KWM’s Europe and Middle East arm will be broken up to repay creditors.