Hot 100 silk launches ‘Good Law Project’ to hold Government to account

By

Devereux Chambers' Jolyon Maugham QC is launching a pro-bono initiative called the 'Good Law Project', which aims to hold the government to account through legal challenges, The Lawyer can reveal.

